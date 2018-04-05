UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Meritor worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth $232,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $514,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 15,826 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $405,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,826 shares of company stock worth $6,439,309 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray raised Meritor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Longbow Research raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,794.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Meritor had a return on equity of 208.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

