MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Halyard Health Inc (HYH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Halyard Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Halyard Health by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of HYH opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Halyard Health Inc has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2,116.09, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Halyard Health Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halyard Health Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

