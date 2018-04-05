MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.05 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

UTHR stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5,005.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.34. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.55 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $4,780,507.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $2,524,431.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,021 shares of company stock valued at $14,662,068 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

