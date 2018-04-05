MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 574,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,907. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13,797.79, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-xylem-inc-xyl-updated.html.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.