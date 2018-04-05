44,202 Shares in Humana (HUM) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Humana by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,661 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Humana by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 274,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Humana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Humana by 785.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 221,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $286.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38,647.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Humana has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $293.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Humana declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

In other news, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total value of $4,480,260.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,006.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Humana from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “44,202 Shares in Humana (HUM) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-44202-humana-inc-hum-updated-updated.html.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.