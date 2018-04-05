MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cars.com Inc (CARS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $192,402,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Cars.com by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,002 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,575,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 572,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,001,000 after acquiring an additional 574,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:CARS opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cars.com had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

