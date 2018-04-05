123,602 Shares in Waste Management (WM) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,222,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,856,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,536,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,808,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,682,000 after acquiring an additional 511,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,047,000 after acquiring an additional 439,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,732,000 after acquiring an additional 428,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $36,246.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $181,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $34,172.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,291 shares of company stock worth $9,154,833. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

