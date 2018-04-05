114,059 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32,820.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,793. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-114059-analog-devices-inc-adi-updated-updated.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.