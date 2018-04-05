MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Microsemi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Microsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsemi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,153,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsemi by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Microsemi by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $138,838.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,105.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $302,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCC shares. BidaskClub lowered Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Microsemi in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Microsemi to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Microsemi in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsemi to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.32.

NASDAQ MSCC opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7,706.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. Microsemi Co. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Microsemi had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Microsemi’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

