114,740 Shares in State Street Corp (STT) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in State Street by 318.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 835.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $99.94 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $35,743.25, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $1,108,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $154,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STT. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $120.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

