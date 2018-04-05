Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Performance Food Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $382,131.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3,016.01, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

