Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Education Realty Trust worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 199,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

NYSE:EDR opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2,487.91, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $41.30.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Education Realty Trust Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

