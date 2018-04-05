Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Kellogg’s (K)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kellogg’s were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg’s by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg’s from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Kellogg’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Kellogg’s has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,910.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Kellogg’s had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 70.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kellogg’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Kellogg’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul T. Norman sold 167,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $11,533,843.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $12,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,763 shares of company stock valued at $42,787,777. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-3-30-million-position-in-kellogg-k-updated-updated.html.

Kellogg’s Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.