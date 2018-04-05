Concho Resources (CXO) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $187.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KLR Group downgraded Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,303,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21,106.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.97. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

