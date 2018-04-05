Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $973,000 Position in Regal Beloit (RBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after buying an additional 310,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 173,534 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $5,520,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 71,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after buying an additional 67,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3,124.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Seaport Global Securities raised Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

