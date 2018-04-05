23,257 Shares in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12,058.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.84. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

