Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,144,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 243,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.30.

MTD stock opened at $574.53 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.44 and a 12-month high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14,333.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The company had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.39, for a total transaction of $1,771,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.72, for a total transaction of $2,200,456.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-position-reduced-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.