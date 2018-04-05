MGE Energy (MGEE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,286. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,943.16, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Keebler acquired 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,942.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,022.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,260 shares of company stock worth $69,955 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

