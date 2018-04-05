Millennium Management LLC Acquires 7,283 Shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.44% of MGM Growth Properties worth $50,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 932.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,829.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.74 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

