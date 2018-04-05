Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) President Michael Richard Feldschuh Sells 20,800 Shares

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) President Michael Richard Feldschuh sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $341,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DXR stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Daxor Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $21.66.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation is an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The Company engages in the short selling of stock. The Company maintains a diversified securities portfolio, which consists primarily of the common and preferred stocks of electric utility companies.

