Michaels Companies (MIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “The Michaels Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of arts and crafts. The Company’s stores offer stock-keeping units in arts, crafts, scrapbooking, floral, framing, home décor, seasonal offerings, and children’s hobbies. It produces 11 exclusive private brands including Recollections(R), Studio Decor(R), Bead Landing(R), Creatology(R), Ashland(R), Celebrate It(R), Art Minds(R), Artist’s Loft(R), Craft Smart(R), Loops & Threads(R) and Imagin8(R). The Michaels Companies, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 112,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,536.77, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,089,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,913,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,705,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,022,000 after acquiring an additional 520,881 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,316,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 244,344 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

