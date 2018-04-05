Micro Focus (MCRO) Insider Buys £202,769.36 in Stock

Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) insider Kevin Loosemore bought 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($284,628.52).

LON MCRO traded up GBX 89 ($1.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,094 ($15.36). The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus has a 12-month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.70).

MCRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities cut Micro Focus to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($28.21) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Micro Focus to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($39.30) to GBX 1,380 ($19.37) in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs decreased their price objective on Micro Focus from GBX 2,400 ($33.69) to GBX 1,200 ($16.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,445 ($20.28).

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

