Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Increased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,601 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,864,881,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,262,682,000 after acquiring an additional 753,152 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Instinet started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Microsoft stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $690,748.44, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/microsoft-co-msft-holdings-raised-by-johanson-financial-advisors-inc-updated.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.