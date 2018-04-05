Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $40.45 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,764,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $131,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS set a $110.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $97.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,441,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $690,748.44, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $40.45 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/microsoft-co-msft-is-pennsylvania-trust-cos-7th-largest-position-updated.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.