Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS set a $105.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.40. 21,013,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,716,531. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $690,748.44, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Microsoft will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,764,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $131,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 530,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

