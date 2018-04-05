Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Simonbaker & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simonbaker & Partners LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $681,585.63, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

