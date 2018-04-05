MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Receives $155.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.88. 16,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,002. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $196.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.33, a PE ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

