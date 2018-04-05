Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 5,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.19. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.35%. equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $54,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128 over the last ninety days. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

