Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 43.1325353880767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.35%. equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $96,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $285,489.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/middlefield-banc-mbcn-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.