MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSL. ValuEngine downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. FIG Partners upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:MSL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,613. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $213.48, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.81%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,107.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

