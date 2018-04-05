Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 516.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,084 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Generac worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 23.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $175,000.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,600. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,821.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $53.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.15 million. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

