Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stake Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,955 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Health Care SPDR worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 32,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 432,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care SPDR stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $91.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.2997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

