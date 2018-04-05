MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 price objective on MiMedx Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 6,262.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,101. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.27, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mimedx-group-inc-mdxg-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.