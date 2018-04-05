MindCoin (MND) Market Cap Hits $43,939.00

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. MindCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,939.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MindCoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00044835 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MindCoin Coin Profile

MindCoin (MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

