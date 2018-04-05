Miners’ Reward Token (CRYPTO:MRT) Tops One Day Volume of $19,875.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $19,875.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00694548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00182409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miners' Reward Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.