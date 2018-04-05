Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Share Price

News headlines about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1808755865385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 24,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,705. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NERV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/minerva-neurosciences-nerv-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.