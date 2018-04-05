Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NERV. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 41,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,743. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

