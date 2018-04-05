MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) Market Capitalization Hits $76.87 Million

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $76.87 million and approximately $95,761.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $21.49 or 0.00315255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00690626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00181292 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,802,383 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,559 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

