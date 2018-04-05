Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $16,818,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,550,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253,431.80, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

