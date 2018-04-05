Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.23.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.19. 2,335,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,413. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$38.02 and a 52 week high of C$57.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.73 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 11.00%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Robert Ross Rooney purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.80 per share, with a total value of C$248,880.00. Also, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$40,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $290,630.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mizuho-analysts-give-enbridge-enb-a-c45-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.