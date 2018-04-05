MKS Instruments (MKSI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MKS Instruments earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.8333184889105 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 636,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,706. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6,127.26, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

In related news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,801.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,092. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

