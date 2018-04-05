MobileGo (MGO) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 21st. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MobileGo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00693214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00181189 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035339 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,028,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a dual-blockchain token that will “gamify” the GameCredits Mobile Store which currently has over 300 games from 150 different developers. The MobileGo token will be the first dual-blockchain asset ever issued, as users will be able to transfer it seamlessly between the Ethereum and Waves blockchain. This is achieved by using locked wallets and smart contracts. MGO will be used to implement decentralized features on the GameCredits Moblie platform through Ethereum and Waves. “

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Coinrail, EtherDelta, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MobileGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.