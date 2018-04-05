Modum (MOD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.08 Million

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Modum token can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00024193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, Binance and Mercatox. During the last week, Modum has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Modum has a total market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $524,476.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00695279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00185374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Modum Token Profile

Modum’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,266,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Modum’s official website is modum.io. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enables companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modum

Modum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox, Kucoin and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Modum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Modum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.