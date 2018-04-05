Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.07.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $238.91 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $223.99 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16,939.98, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $356,243.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $344,584.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mohawk-industries-inc-mhk-holdings-boosted-by-tyers-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.