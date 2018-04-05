Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 533,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Bruce Leicher sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $64,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,243.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,448 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,821,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

