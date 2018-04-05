Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised Momo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.07 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Momo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 target price on Momo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,428.65, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.55. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Momo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

