Momo (MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $36.66

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $36.66. Momo shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 2822690 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Momo in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.88 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Momo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7,428.65, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Momo by 53.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Momo by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 573,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,239,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

