Craig F. Sullivan Sells 4,883 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 4,883 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $151,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig F. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, October 27th, Craig F. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $131,250.00.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $735.36, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 90.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

