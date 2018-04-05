Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondelez has an attractive portfolio of iconic brands, commanding presence in impulsive categories and fast-growing emerging markets. Mondelez’ margins have remained constantly strong backed by cost savings and productivity gains. Also, shares of the company outperformed its industry in the last six months. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 increased 3.8% and 4.7%, respectively, over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, Mondelez’s volumes have been hurt since 2014 by the elasticity impact from higher pricing and category weakness because of soft consumer demand.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $50.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 9,448,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,561. The firm has a market cap of $60,549.12, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,550 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,196,000 after buying an additional 3,086,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,005,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,653,000 after buying an additional 1,641,314 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,246,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 1,396,538 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,439,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,816,000 after buying an additional 1,223,487 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

