Moneta Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Moneta has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Moneta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.01769230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004732 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015621 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023966 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Moneta Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io.

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

